Arts & Entertainment

Here's what to do in Newark this weekend

Photo: Alex Jones/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a parent leadership conference to a women's history lunch, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

2019 SPAN Parent Leadership Conference





This Saturday, discuss New Jersey's education system, human services, child welfare systems and more with parents and industry professionals at the 2019 SPAN Parent Leadership Conference. The gathering's host, SPAN, is a nonprofit parent advocacy network that helps local families take charge of their children's educational and health development.

When: Saturday, March 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: New Jersey Institute of Technology, Campus Center, 154 Summit St.

Admission: $50-$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Jersey Makers Day





Celebrate New Jersey Makers Day at the Newark Museum. More than 100,000 NJ residents are expected to take part in an afternoon of hands-on workshops, including ceramics and stop-motion animation.

When: Saturday, March 23, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Newark Museum, 49 Washington St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Eighth Annual Women's History Lunch





Or, head to St. Joseph's Plaza on Saturday afternoon for the eighth annual Women's History Lunch hosted by Open Door Worship Center. This year's theme is "Weaving Stories Through Women's Lives." Dr. Tyeese Gaines, the CEO of the urgent care center NOWmed, will speak on the topic.

When: Saturday, March 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: St. Joseph's Plaza, 233 W. Market St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewarkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of beloved NJ teacher
Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey
Bronx partial building collapse crushes cars with bricks
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Show More
Woman, baby seriously injured in multi-vehicle LI crash
NJ high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens
NYPD: Dad charged in newborn's death threw baby to floor
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Fire breaks out in NYC bakery, 6 people hurt in apartments above
More TOP STORIES News