HALLOWEEN

'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters just in time for Halloween

An event Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery celebrated 25 years of ''Hocus Pocus'' ahead of a special on Freeform later this month. (Oh My Disney)

Before the children wear costumes and run amok this All Hallows Eve, they'll have a chance to see a Halloween cult classic in theaters.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Hocus Pocus is back on the big screen at AMC Theaters from Oct. 26 until the end of the month.


The 1993 film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters of Salem.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought through AMC's website.

If you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home, Freeform is showing Hocus Pocus more than two dozen times throughout the month, including a special about it for the anniversary.

RELATED: Full 31 Nights of Halloween line-up includes several showings of Hocus Pocus

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Pictures, Freeform and this station.
