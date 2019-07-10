Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, family announces

Hollywood icon Rip Torn, whose career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, has died at age 88, his family announced.Torn died Tuesday at his home in Lakeville, Conn., with his wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side, according to the family statement.Torn's career included some 200 appearances in film and television, including roles in films such as "The Cincinnati Kid," and "Men in Black," and as producer Artie on "The Larry Sanders Show." He was nominated six times for "Sanders," winning in 1996.He appeared on Broadway 10 times and was nominated for a Tony in 1960.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.