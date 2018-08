There was a whole category dedicated to New York City on Wednesday night's episode of "Jeopardy."The clues were read by none other than WABC anchors Bill Ritter, Lee Goldberg, Sade Baderinwa, Liz Cho and Ryan Field.Check out the video above to see how many of the clues you can solve without looking up the answers."Jeopardy" airs on ABC7 weekdays at 7 p.m.----------