MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Gavin Lee is a two-time Tony-nominated actor, who most recently starred as Squidward in Spongebob Squarepants on Broadway. Gavin admits that his new role as the reclusive Grinch in the Madison Square Garden Theater's musical How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a character he really enjoys.
"Playing the Grinch is great for me because I am a father, I have got 3 kids and I am playing roles at the moment that are suitable for my kids to watch, and they can see dad be silly on stage."
Dr. Seuss's classic story How the Grinch stole Christmas was released to the public during the 1950's and has since captured the hearts of people young and old.
Gavin explains that the books nostalgia naturally appeals to everyone. He hopes people of all ages will come and enjoy the musical with their friends and family.
The show has been running every Christmas all over the country since 2006.
The holiday classic production is running at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13th through December 30th.