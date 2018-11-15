IN OUR BACKYARD

Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Gavin Lee is a two-time Tony-nominated actor, who most recently starred as Squidward in Spongebob Squarepants on Broadway. Gavin admits that his new role as the reclusive Grinch in the Madison Square Garden Theater's musical How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a character he really enjoys.

"Playing the Grinch is great for me because I am a father, I have got 3 kids and I am playing roles at the moment that are suitable for my kids to watch, and they can see dad be silly on stage."

Dr. Seuss's classic story How the Grinch stole Christmas was released to the public during the 1950's and has since captured the hearts of people young and old.

Gavin explains that the books nostalgia naturally appeals to everyone. He hopes people of all ages will come and enjoy the musical with their friends and family.

The show has been running every Christmas all over the country since 2006.

The holiday classic production is running at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13th through December 30th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentin our backyardoriginalschristmasholidaymusicaleventschristmas evechristmas giftmadison square gardenhackensacksanta clausManhattanNew York CityNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
Mickey Mouse arrives in New York City!
NYC's 'Canstruction' exhibit will feed thousands of people
SCARY: Brooklyn opens new haunted house and it's terrifying
A trendy new Brooklyn hotel... with no rooms?
More in our backyard
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Underwood, Paisley talk hosting CMA Awards for 11th time
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total inches higher, early dismissals
Man slashed in face aboard 2 train in Downtown Brooklyn
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
Was story made up? Announcement set in 'GoFundMe case'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi's killing
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Show More
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
Avenatti denies accusations of domestic violence
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
More News