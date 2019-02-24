LOS ANGELES --The Oscars were one for the history books. Here are a few of the ways the Academy made awards history with its 2019 Oscar winners:
"Black Panther" production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.
Marvel Studios won its first Oscar, Carter's for her "Black Panther" costumes.
Alfonso Cuaron won best cinematography for "Roma," becoming the first director to ever win for serving as his own director of photography.
"Roma" became the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.
With his best supporting actor win for "Green Book," Mahershala Ali became the first black actor to win two Oscars for best supporting actor. He is only the second African-American actor to win multiple Oscars, after Denzel Washington.
Click here to see the full list of 2019 Oscar winners.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.