ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Avengers: Infinity War' cast's self-portraits from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Avengers: Infinity War" cast drew sketched their characters during commercial breaks during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over the past week. (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

"Avengers: Infinity War" fans now have a chance to bid on a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia while supporting a good cause.

During Avengers Week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Zoe Saldana, Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. and other cast members were given colored pens and paper and tasked with drawing their character during the commercial break. Their creations range from Downey Jr.'s detailed interpretation of Iron Man to Don Cheadle simply writing his character's name and autographing his work of art.


As part of parent company Disney's $100 million commitment to reimagine children's patient journeys in and out of hospitals, Marvel donated the 19 unique sketches to Starlight Children's Foundation.

Starlight Children's Foundation is now auctioning off the sketches to support its mission of bringing comfort and joy to hospitalized children and their families. Bidding is open until May 10.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarveljimmy kimmelABCcharitydisney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News