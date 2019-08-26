Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day on allegations of domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year-old singer, famous for the songs "She Says," and "Collide," assaulted a woman on Friday in the Aloft hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlower manhattannew york citymanhattandomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Woman arrested in death of head chef found in Queens
Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become hurricane
2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Man stabs woman, tries to sexually assault her in NYC park
7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension
Video shows brazen jewelry store robbery in Diamond District
Show More
Police searching for gunman in deadly Queens shooting
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine
New plan speeds up Newark lead pipe replacements amid crisis
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
More TOP STORIES News