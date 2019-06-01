Iconic 'Sopranos' home in North Caldwell, New Jersey on sale for $3.4M

NORTH CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Attention "Sopranos" fans: Tony Soprano's iconic home in North Caldwell, New Jersey is on the market.
The home's starting price is about $3.4 million.
The one-and-a-half-acre property gained fame during its television debut about 20 years ago.
It features a main house with four bedrooms plus a one-bedroom guest home.
Unfortunately, no bathrobes were included in the listing.
