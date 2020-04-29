'American Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10 reveal this Sunday

NEW YORK -- After their first of its kind "American Idol" from home episode on Sunday, the judges appeared live Wednesday morning on "GMA" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
The show featured the top 20 contestants performing from their homes all over the country and the judges giving their feedback, also from their own homes.
"The thing about me is I live 25 miles out of Nashville, so it's in the country and the wifi can go in and out, but we worked the bugs out," Luke Bryan said.
Katy Perry donned a sanitizer costume for more than two hours.
"Safety isn't always comfortable," Perry said.
Without a screaming and cheering audience and a live band, the contestants really had to focus on the quality of their voices and work the camera.
"It was basic 101 called, 'Can you entertain somebody,'" Lionel Richie said.
The judges had a great exchange based on the songs that best described their time at home. Check it out in the video above.
This Sunday night, the top 20 contestants will be reduced down to 10, based on America's vote. Don't miss it at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC!
