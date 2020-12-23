Northern California tailor shop sews up inspiration for Disney-Pixar's new movie 'Soul'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8233662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

This holiday season, everybody is finding new ways to safely connect with friends and family. In this exclusive clip, hear from Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and others in the cast of Pixar's "Soul" about the role community plays in the film and in their lives.