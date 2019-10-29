Is the World's Scariest Haunted House right here in Philly?

Could you brave this horrifying Haunted House?Eastern State Penitentiary is America's oldest abandoned prison which makes for the perfect setting for the scariest haunted attraction in the world.There are six main attractions, with more than 300 hundred actors, state-of-the-art animatronics and Hollywood-quality sets. You can choose a more scary path, where you may get separated from your group and taken on a private path, and/or blind-folded, and grabbed at, or opt for a less scary version.Philadelphia 76ers personality Christian Crosby tours the fright night spot in this episode of My Go-to.Eastern State Penitentiary2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130