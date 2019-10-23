ABC Primetime

Is there a romantic future for Angie and Will on ABC's 'Single Parents'?

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- ABC's "Single Parents" is in full swing and one thing viewers are wondering is if Angie and Will have a romantic future?

Killam, who plays Will Cooper, described it as a slow burn and said that they don't want to rush into anything with the characters on the show.

"Possibly between Will and Angie, I think we want to slow play it, it's more fun," Killam said. "I think it's like that thing on Christmas morning where the anticipation is almost always more satisfying than the actual opening of the present."

"Is it?" joked Leighton Meester, who plays Angie D'Amato. "Is it?"

He went on to say that the characters' relationship is growing more intimate because they are dealing with "real life" stuff on the show now. "Because it has yet to be sexual, it makes it more interesting and more complicated to me."

"Stop the anticipation!' Meester said.

But for now, fans will have to watch the romance between Douglas and Poppy play out, as Angie lives on Douglas' property. As you can imagine, that comes with its own set of comedic events.

Don't miss this week's "Single Parents" on ABC tonight at 9:30/8:30c.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Family, love and joy abound in 4 seasons of 'American Housewife' for Mixon
Taran Killam, Leighton Meester talk 'Single Parents' on ABC
Nolan Gould talks about the final season of 'Modern Family'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
West Point says missing cadet found dead
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
Armed robbery of Sound Beach business caught on camera
Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Show More
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
Teen victim runs into high school for help after being shot in NJ
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
More TOP STORIES News