SANDY KENYON

Hollywood star Isabella Rossellini writes book about raising chickens on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on actress, model and author Isabella Rossellini.

By
BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
She has worked as an actress, a model and an author, but now, Isabella Rossellini has taken on an entirely new challenge far away from the bright lights of Hollywood -- and it involves chickens.

Film is in her DNA, Rossellini said. Her father was neo-realist movie director Roberto Rossellini. Her mother? Ingrid Bergman, who starred in what some call the most romantic picture ever made: "Casablanca."

So it's no surprise their daughter forged her own career on screen.

Rossellini has been the picture of elegance for half a century: the face of Lancome for decades. She is the embodiment of a movie star and a critic's darling, thanks to films like "Blue Velvet."

However, Rossellini has found a second career that is not as glamorous.

Given all of the glitz and glamour, what is Rossellini doing raising chickens on Long Island?

"If somebody would have to ask me what is it that motivates you, it's curiosity," she said.

A decade ago, the star found her career winding down and her kids out of the house and living on their own.

"So I went back to university to study animal behavior and conservation," she said.

This, in turn, led to her starting a farm, buying property adjacent to her Long Island home and filling it with crops and animals.

Rossellini found her farm in Bellport complimented her studies in Manhattan at Hunter College and her work with the Central Park Conservancy. She decided to branch out into chickens and started raising different breeds.

"I thought all the chickens were yellow like you see in Easter," she said. "Instead, they are different colors, different shapes. I didn't know that they recognize people."

The chickens most of us eat are called "broilers" and are simply too fat to fly!

They are bred that way, but the chickens roaming Rossellini's property come in many colors and sizes. Some can even take wing and fly short distances.

She introduces us to her friends in a charming new book, "My Chickens and I," which is most assuredly about chickens but also so much more.

She argues there is a need for biodiversity, which she achieves by raising those different breeds.

This volume is also an argument in favor of second or even third acts in American lives.

As Rossellini put it, "My life as an older person is incredibly interesting, thanks to the farm."

She joked that her kids and her friends thought she might be a bit crazy when she started raising chickens, but after the publication of her book, nobody can doubt the value of this endeavor.

And, it's in keeping in the tradition of her mother: Ingrid Bergman was known one of the most down-to-earth stars of Hollywood's Golden Age.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchickenhollywoodsandy kenyonSuffolk CountyBellport
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News