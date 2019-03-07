It's strong beer time: Travel from New York City to Munich for Starkbierzeit

While the location is infamous for its annual beer-guzzling Oktoberfest celebrations each fall, this lesser known suds-forward event focuses on Munich's stronger variation, called Starkbier. To locals, Starkbierzeit translates to "strong beer time," and pubs and breweries throughout the region host an assortment of engagements connected to this celebratory brew.
And if you dig strong beers served in one-liter ceramic steins, called Keferloher, this party is for you. But don't be alarmed by the name; while "stark" refers to the strength of the beer, it's actually in reference to the number of solids it contains. It's also known as Flussiges Brot, or liquid bread.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Munich. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked for the occasion.
Flight deals to Munich
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Munich are if you leave on March 25 and return from Germany on April 1. Eurowings currently has tickets for $465, roundtrip.
Norwegian also has tickets at that price point later in March. If you fly out of New York City on March 27 and return from Munich on April 3, Norwegian can get you there and back for $465 roundtrip.
Top Munich accommodations
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Munich's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Wombat's Munich (Senefelderstrasse 1)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Wombat's Munich. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $21.
This friendly backpacker hostel is located close to Munich's Central Station, Hauptbahnhof and Oktoberfest. Travelers can book double rooms or a bed in one of the nine six- to ten-bed-dormitories.
Bayerischer Hof Hotel (2-6 Promenadeplatz)
A pricer alternative is Bayerischer Hof Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $286/night.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Munich's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Schneider Brauhaus Munchen (Tal 7)
One of Munich's most popular restaurants is Schneider Brauhaus Munchen, which has an average of five stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Breakfast in Munich: a steaming bowl of white sausages, a basket of pretzels and beer," wrote visitor Rich. "Schneider specializes in wheat beers. It's a great place to eat because it's not nearly as packed as the Hofbrauhaus but it has all the charm necessary."
Hofbrauhaus (Platzl 9)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Hofbrauhaus.
One of Munich's oldest breweries, the main dining hall features tables engraved with initials dating back to 1897. Order a liter of Hofbrau Original and a brotzeiten plate of cheese, meat, bread and pickles to share.
Der Verrueckte Eismacher (Amalienstrasse 77)
Finally, there's Der Verrueckte Eismacher.
"If you love ice cream this is the place for you," wrote Jennifer. "This funky little ice cream shop in trendy Schwabing is the craziest ice cream parlor in town."
Featured local attractions
Munich is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Marienplatz (Marienplatz 1)
First up is Marienplatz, a bustling square located in the center of Munich.
It is characterized by the Gothic-style New City Hall on the square's north side. A large column of Saint Mary, known as the Mariensaule, sits in the middle of the square and depicts a golden statue of the Virgin Mary perched atop a crescent moon.
The Englischer Garten (Munich)
Lastly, consider checking out The Englischer Garten.
If nude sunbathers make you nervous, you may want to put on your blinders at the Englischer Garten, as the liberating practice has been permitted here since the 1960s. The "English Garden," located in the heart of Munich, is nevertheless popular with all sorts of visitors. As one of the world's largest urban public parks, it features a Chinese pagoda, a Monopteros Greek temple, a river and a boating lake.
