ABC Primetime

Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis talk about paying homage to their parents with 'Single Parents'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Season 2 of "Single Parents" is underway and for stars Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis, they couldn't be happier to share this story.

"It just feels good to know that this story, a story that isn't usually told, a story about single parents, resonates with so many people," Lewis said. "Jake and I both grew up in single parent households so it's important to me and to both of us that we're able to share this story and that it resonates and we're able to pay homage to our parents and those single parents out there," Lewis said.

As the kids grow up a little on the show, so do the characters. Miggy (Choi) faces the financial reality of paying for preschool and decides to take a new job, provided by Angie.

"You're going to see some growth, it's subtle," Choi said. "I love that you're going to see that Kimrie's character Poppy will be sort of trying to get in between that to get me back.

Of course, Poppy (Lewis) can't help but notice she misses having her buddy around.

Also developing, the relationship between Poppy and Douglas! Things may have gotten off to a rough start in episode one, but their relationship will start to progress.

"I like to say that Douglas and Poppy this season, they're really finding themselves, they're really finding what this new status is for the both of them," Lewis said.

Both Lewis and Choi say that it's an amazing experience working with all of the young actors and actresses on the show.

"The kids are the adults on the show, they keep us all in check," Lewis said. "We're so happy to have them on our team. They make us better."

Tonight, it's back to school for the kids and there are changes in store! Another fun detail, this episode will be directed by Fred Savage.



Don't miss episode two of "Single Parents" tonight, October 2nd at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Tiffany Haddish listens as 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'
Stars talk about ABC's new spinoff comedy 'Mixed-ish'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The stars of 'Stumptown'
Fathers of Friday night: Randall Park, Diedrich Bader
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Girl attacked by pitbull in Bronx
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Teen boy rescued from Bronx man's apartment
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested in sucker punch of 71-year-old NYC woman
Show More
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
New video of man wanted in UWS subway station groping
1 dead, 4 hurt in NJ fire; resident jumps from window to escape
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
More TOP STORIES News