OSCARS

'Call Me by Your Name' writer James Ivory becomes oldest Oscar winner ever

EMBED </>More Videos

On the night that the Oscars was celebrating its 90th anniversary, there were plenty of celebrities that are approaching (or have surpassed) the 90 year mark on the nominees and presenters lists, including a new oldest winner ever. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LA Blake
James Ivory, a writer whose career spans six decades, not only won his first Oscar on Sunday night, he became the show's oldest winner ever.

Ivory, 89, won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name. The film, which is adapted from a 2007 book, is about a teenager in the 1980s exploring his sexuality with an older man during a summer in Italy. Ivory celebrated the main character, played by Timothee Chalamet, by wearing a T-shirt with his face on it.

"Whether we're straight or gay, or somewhere in between, we've all gone through a first love, I hope, and come out the other side mostly intact," Ivory said during his acceptance speech.

Before Ivory's win, the oldest Oscar winner in history had been Christopher Plummer. The legendary actor was also up for an award, Best Supporting Actor for All the Money in the World. That award went to Sam Rockwell of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

On the night that the awards show was celebrating its 90th anniversary, there were multiple nominees that are approaching the 90 year mark. Aside from Plummer and Ivory, another octogenarian, Agnes Varda, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature for Faces Places. At about a week older than Ivory, Varda could have claimed the "oldest winner" title, but Best Documentary Feature instead went to Icarus.

Historical Oscar winners stole the limelight as well. On Sunday Rita Moreno, 86, wore the same dress that she wore to the Oscars in 1962, when she won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

EMBED More News Videos

Recognize the dress Rita Moreno is wearing to the Oscars? There's a reason -- she also wore it to the Academy Awards in 1962.


But the oldest Oscar legend to take the stage was another Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner, Eva Marie Saint. The 93-year-old, who won in 1955 for On The Waterfront, presented the award for Best Costume.

"I just realized something. I'm older than the Academy," she said onstage, which was met with laughter. "I'm very proud of that. Just keep moving."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarssenior citizenscelebrityawardaward showsu.s. & world
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News