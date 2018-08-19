ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee attend Harlem Week event

EMBED </>More Videos

Music stars Janet Jackson & Daddy Yankee attend Harlem's summer event.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) --
Harlem welcomed a pair of music stars to town Saturday.

Artists Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee celebrated the release of Janet's new single "Made for Now" at the city's summer Harlem Week event.

Their surprise appearance was highlighted at the organization's "Dancing in the Street" event held at the Harlem Stage.

Harlem Week runs through August 31st with music, dance performances, family events, and more.

For more information visit Harlem Week

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjanet jacksonsummer funeventsmusicentertainmentcelebrityHarlemNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Wake for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
ICE detains father headed to hospital with his pregnant wife
Man rescued from base of waterfall after trying to retrieve cellphone
Palisades Parkway police chief resigns following drug arrest
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
Show More
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Robbery suspect dies after falling onto third rail in Brooklyn
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Man killed by lightning while standing under tree at LI park
2 found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning at NJ market
More News