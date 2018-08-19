Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee attend Harlem Week event

HARLEM, New York (WABC) --Harlem welcomed a pair of music stars to town Saturday.
Artists Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee celebrated the release of Janet's new single "Made for Now" at the city's summer Harlem Week event.
Their surprise appearance was highlighted at the organization's "Dancing in the Street" event held at the Harlem Stage.
Harlem Week runs through August 31st with music, dance performances, family events, and more.
