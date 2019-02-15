ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox's jet makes emergency landing

Eyewitness News
LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox were on board a private jet that had to make an emergency landing Friday in Southern California.

The plane lost a wheel during takeoff from LAX Friday morning.

A group of twelve women were on board, reportedly heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as a surprise for Aniston's 50th birthday.

The flight was diverted to an airport in Ontario, California after having to circle for hours to burn off fuel so it could safely land.

