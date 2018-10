benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid

A big name is joining the lineup of American Music Awards performers: Jennifer Lopez.The international superstar will debut a new song from her movieas part of the performance, the AMAs announced.It was earlier announced that the line-up would include Camila Cabello. The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).To open the show, Taylor Swift will perform "I Did Something Bad" in her first performance at an award show in nearly three years.Here's a full list of performers announced so far:The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.