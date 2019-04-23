Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13

Thirteen is usually an unlucky number - but not for James Holzhauer.

Holzhauer won again on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.

At $942,738, he is closing in on Ken Jennings' record for most money won in a single season.

Jennings, a "Jeopardy!" legend who walked away with $2,520,700 after his 74-game winning streak , is now weighing in on the latest player's run.

Jennings said he would never have the stomach for Holzhauer's large wagers during the daily doubles.

Holzhauer, a native of Naperville, Ill. who now lives in Las Vegas, spoke to ESPN about who might win a hypothetical match with Jennings.

"I'm good on the buzzer, but Ken is better. At a straight trivia test, I might take Ken," Holzhauer said.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler goes for win number 14 Tuesday night.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News