Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development,' 'Archer' roles, dies at 80

NEW YORK -- Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress known for her hilarious portrayals of matriarchal socialities on "Arrested Development" and "Archer," has died. She was 80 years old.She died Wednesday in her sleep at her home in New York City, her daughter confirmed.In her early career, Walter appeared in films such as "Play Misty for Me," "Grand Prix" and "The Group." She has dozens of television credits, including "90210" and the ABC family sitcom "Dinosaurs."She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of the manipulative and sharp-tongued Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development.""A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre," her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement.This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.