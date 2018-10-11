Jimmy Kimmel set to return to Brooklyn

The home ofmay be in Hollywood, but the host remains just as close to his relatives here in the city, which makes his annual trip to Brooklyn extra special.Planning takes months and Jimmy makes trips here in advance to shoot segments all over the city. We caught up with him and some of New York's Bravest at a firehouse in Harlem. Jimmy brought Guillermo to greet the guys from Engine 53/Ladder 43. Jimmy joked that he, "Always thought it would be a fun job to be a firefighter, and I know they do great things. They do serious things, but the part that really appeals to me is well, napping on the job, number one. Eating, cooking with the rest of the guys."The plan was for the two of them to suit-up with the guys and cook for the cameras, but that's when real life intervened, and a loud horn called the firefighters to action. They ran to their trucks and went off. Lt. William Servedio explained, "Someone was stuck in the elevator on the 20th floor of an apartment building, and we had to get 'em out."So, Hollywood was put on hold. Kimmel and company had to wait, but no harm done; and filming soon resumed with firefighter, Eddie Guadalupe, telling me, "To see a guy you see on TV all the time walking through the firehouse door. It's pretty awesome."And, the grin on Jimmy's face told all of us the feeling was definitely mutual, but this segment is just one part of a tradition that began half a dozen years ago after Superstorm Sandy. The show went on at The Brooklyn Academy of Music then, and will again starting Monday because, as Jimmy put it, "The energy that we get from the audience makes it much more fun than doing the show in LA."Jimmy left Brooklyn at the age of 9, but relatives of his still live there. "They get such a kick out of this," said Jimmy, "I mean we never imagined. I never imagined I'd be on television. We didn't even have a television at my house in Brooklyn for two and a half years. It broke and we didn't have the money to get it fixed or get a new one!"It's just a few short miles from his boyhood home in Mill Valley to the Brooklyn Academy of Music, but it's been an incredible journey for him.----------