'Jimmy Kimmel Live' puts Guillermo to the test for the TCS New York City Marathon

While "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is filming in Brooklyn, the late-night host wants to know if Guillermo can make it on Team Ultra in time for the race.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The TCS New York City marathon is only weeks away and runners are preparing for the race of a lifetime.

While "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is filming in Brooklyn this week, the late-night host wants to know if his sidekick Guillermo can make it on Team Ultra in time for the race.

Team Ultra is a group of 95 beer-loving athletes -- and there is still one spot left to be filled.

Find out next Monday if Guillermo will make the cut and don't miss the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon on ABC7 on Nov. 4.

