Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92

The widow of the legendary television host Mister Rogers has died at the age of 92, the Fred Rogers Productions company announced Thursday.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years.

She continued to share their commitment to supporting children and families even after his death as a chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.

The company released the following statement on Twitter:

"Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."



It was not yet clear how she died.

