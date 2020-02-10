Arts & Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for role in 'Joker' at 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Joaquin Phoenix has won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Joker."

Phoenix's win Sunday marked the first time the actor took home an Oscar. He's been nominated several times, including for "Gladiator" in 2001, "Walk the Line" in 2006 and "The Master" in 2013.

Phoenix became emotional during his speech when he spoke about his late brother River Phoenix, who died from an overdose in 1993.

"Joker" won the best original score Oscar as well, and is up for the night's final prize, best picture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsentertainmentaward showsmoviehollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Show More
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Suspect charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Rally held to show support for officers in wake of shootings
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
More TOP STORIES News