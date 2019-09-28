José José, legendary Mexican singer, dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Desde la Secretaría de Cultura lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento del cantante José Rómulo Sosa, mejor conocido como José José o el príncipe de la canción. Desde los inicios de su carrera, el intérprete de El triste se convirtió en una de las voces más queridas de México. QEPD pic.twitter.com/YRVmEAtcoC — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) September 28, 2019

José José, the legendary singer known as the "Prince of Song," has died after a battle with cancer, Mexico's secretary of culture confirmed Saturday. He was 71.In an official statement, the government said José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz "became one of the most beloved voices in Mexico. RIP."The iconic singer in March 2017 announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to CNN."Thank you for your support and for your prayers," the singer said to his fans on Twitter in June. "I am very well, thanks be to God. I'm continuing with my therapies to move forward so that we will see each other soon, thanks for everything, a hug and a thousand blessings to all."