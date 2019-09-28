Arts & Entertainment

José José, legendary Mexican singer, dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Mexican singer Jose Jose speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Wednesday, March, 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

José José, the legendary singer known as the "Prince of Song," has died after a battle with cancer, Mexico's secretary of culture confirmed Saturday. He was 71.

In a statement, the government said José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz "became one of the most beloved voices in Mexico. RIP."

The location and official cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

in March 2017, the iconic singer announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy, according to CNN.

"Thank you for your support and for your prayers," José José said to his fans on Twitter in June. "I am very well, thanks be to God. I'm continuing with my therapies to move forward so that we will see each other soon, thanks for everything, a hug and a thousand blessings to all."

José José was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 7036 Hollywood Boulevard, in 2014. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said a wreath will be placed at the star at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
