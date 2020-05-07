american idol

New Yorker Julia Gargano hoping 'Idol' audition prediction comes true

By

(American Idol)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Julia Gargano received a big bear hug from Katy Perry when this journey started with a prediction of a top 5 finish, and this Sunday she could crack the top 7 on 'American Idol.'

Gargano is a 22-year-old Staten Island native studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.



She heard nothing but raves from the panel after last week's performance of "New York State of Mind."



Gargano has been writing songs and recording since a very young age, becoming a regular performer at the Bitter End in New York City since she was 13.

She sang an original song at her 'Idol' audition.

Music is not her only passion, though. Gargano told the Times Union is her second passion is food!

We'll find out if she will continue her journey on 'American Idol' this Sunday night.

#IdolAtHome continues on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on ABC 7!

