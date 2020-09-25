ABC Primetime

Justina Machado talks about her 'practically perfect' Disney dance for 'DWTS'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Disney Night" is up next on "Dancing with the Stars" and one contestant is ready to take on her role as "Mary Poppins."

Justina Machado from "One Day at a Time" will be dancing to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

"My main concern when I get out there is just, please remember every step, please remember every step!" she said. "So when it happens you are just like, 'Yes! I did it!' and then you're like, 'Oh I gotta get judged now,' so it's all been great."

She and pro-partner Sasha Farber are taking on the Charleston this week.

"He's very diligent and a work horse, so you know, we get in there and we do our thing," Machado said. "That's something I used to see in the movies, the black and white movies, it's hard!"



You won't want to miss the start of "Disney Night" as host Tyra Banks takes you down memory lane with the celebrities showing off their favorite classic Disney films.

In a first for Disney Night, one couple will be eliminated at the end of the show.

RELATED: See who got eliminated first on this season of DWTS

The couples (with their dance choices and songs) are as follows:
- Head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Waltz to "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid"

- Animal activist Carole Baskin ("Tiger King") and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Samba to "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King"
- Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"
- Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Quickstep to "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast"
- TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Quickstep to "Zero to Hero" from "Hercules"
- Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to "Almost There" from "The Princess and the Frog"
- Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Charleston to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from "Mary Poppins"
- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Quickstep to "Prince Ali" from "Aladdin"

- Emmy Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Married Life" from "Up"
- TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Jive to "King of New York" from "Newsies"
- GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to "It's Alright" from "Soul"
- TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to "Angelica" from "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"
- Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from "Cinderella"
- Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Rumba to "Reflection" from "Mulan"

Watch "Disney Night" on "Dancing with the Stars" this Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
