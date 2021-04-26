Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy fetches record $1.8 million at private sale

By MARK KENNEDY
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of "Hey Mama" and "Stronger" at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has shattered the record for a pair of sneakers ever sold.

Sotheby's announced Monday that West's so-called "Grammy Worn" Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 in a private sale. It was acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace.

The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million. Sotheby's brokered the private sale.

The size 12 shoes designed by West and Mark Smith are made of soft black leather with perforated detailing throughout the upper, and the heel overlay is branded with a tonal Swoosh.

The design features the iconic Yeezy forefoot strap and signature 'Y' medallion lacelocks in bright pink.

The price is nearly triple the auction record for a sneaker set in 2020 at Christie's for $615,000.

That was a pair of '85 Jordan 1s that the basketball superstar wore when he famously shattered the backboard during a pre-season game in Italy.

"We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement. "The sale speaks volumes of Kanye's legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry titan."
