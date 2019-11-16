Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail

The rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited inmates at the Harris County Jail, the county's sheriff's office said.
West and a choir performed for the inmates.
On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019
@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019
Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP— Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019
Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1— Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019
The "Jesus Walks" rapper is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.
West is expected to appear for the Lakewood service at 11 a.m. for a conversation. Later that night at 7 p.m., West is holding his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church.
WATCH: More video from Kanye's unannounced jailhouse show
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts