Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail

On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1 — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Kanye West vowed his performance was a "mission, not a show" inside Harris Co. jail. His performance was captured on the county sheriff's office YouTube.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kanye West is already in Houston before his Lakewood Church visit, and one of his stops on Friday is jail.The rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited inmates at the Harris County Jail, the county's sheriff's office said.West and a choir performed for the inmates.The "Jesus Walks" rapper is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.West is expected to appear for the Lakewood service at 11 a.m. for a conversation. Later that night at 7 p.m., West is holding his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church.----------