live with kelly and ryan

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate 2-year anniversary on 'LIVE'

EMBED <>More Videos

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are celebrating their 2nd anniversary co-hosting "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are celebrating their 2nd anniversary co-hosting "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."

Ryan Seacrest joined the day time talk show on May 1, 2017, to the surprise of the show's millions of fans.

Ryan and Kelly met more than a decade ago while hosting a Disney Christmas day parade, and they have been friendly ever since. Their chemistry was evident as early as the first episode.

"There's nobody who brings what Ryan does to the table," Ripa said at the time. "Professionalism, an ease, a family environment, which is very much like what we have here."

Seacrest's new schedule required him to move from Los Angeles to New York City. To accommodate his national radio show, a new studio was built near the show's Upper West Side location.

Take a peek at the video above for the "LIVE" team's favorite moments, from the costumes and the games to the surprises and laughs!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylive with kelly and ryanryan seacrestkelly ripatalk show
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Quiz Time with Kelly and Ryan: How well do you know cars?
'Live with Kelly and Ryan': James Brolin
'Live with Kelly and Ryan': David Muir
'Live with Kelly and Ryan': Pitbull
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
DJ Jinx Paul killer violates plea deal with sex abuse arrest
LI woman gets 3 to 6 years for running over neighbor while drunk
Tour guide access restricted at Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island
Show More
Wake held for 18-year-old girl gunned down in Yonkers
More plead guilty in college entrance cheating scandal
Soulja Boy sentenced to 240 days in jail
Suspect in violent CT home invasion arrested hiding under deck
May Day protests in New York City, New Jersey, around the globe
More TOP STORIES News