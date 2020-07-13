Arts & Entertainment

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Actress Kelly Preston poses for photographers at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Kelly Preston has died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," her husband John Travolta said on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Travolta thanked doctors and staff who helped her during the battle, and he also thanked friends and family.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta added in the Instagram post.

During her career, Preston has starred in movies such as "Mischief," "Jerry Maguire," and "What a Girls Wants."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
