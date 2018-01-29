ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kesha's Grammy performance brings message of hope, healing amid Time's Up reckoning

EMBED </>More Videos

Kesha performed "Praying" alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha during the Grammys. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
Kesha's poignant performance at the Grammys brought a defiant message of hope and healing for victims of sexual assault.

The pop singer performed "Praying" alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha during the Grammys telecast on Sunday evening.

"You brought the flames and you put me through hell, I had to learn how to fight for myself," a visibly emotional Kesha, clad in white, sang to the world. "We both know all the truth I could tell. I'll just say this is 'I wish you farewell.'"

The song, from her third studio album, was released last year amid an ongoing and publicly messy breach-of-contract lawsuit in which Kesha alleged producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald raped and drugged her. Gottwald has denied the accusations leveled against him.

While Gottwald isn't mentioned by name in the song, the lyrics tell the story of a person who "found a strength [they've] never known" after being "put through ... hell." It also discusses themes of healing, suggesting that "maybe you'll see the light."

"It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing," Kesha said of writing the song. "I never could have known what would've happened these past few years."

"I needed this song in a very real way, I'm so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday," she added. "If you need it, I hope this song finds you."

Several members of Kesha's star-studded backup band have had their own experiences with sexual assault or misconduct in the past. Lauper has said she was sexually assaulted by a male band member, Cabello has said she felt pressured to sexualize her act as a member of Fifth Harmony and Rexha has said record executives offered her massages and made moves on her.

The performance was just a part of the larger conversation surrounding equality and opportunity during the show. In an homage to their film peers decked out in black at the Golden Globes, many artists wore white roses to the show in support of Time's Up.

P!nk also gave a powerful performance of her song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" that spoke to the resilience of the Time's Up movement and the broader cultural reckoning with gender issues, sexual misconduct and inclusivity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrammy awardkeshamusic newslive musicmusictelevisionsexual misconductmadison square garden
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News