Security guards made sure that didn't happen, prompting reaction on social media.
Kevin Hart being stopped from getting to that Super Bowl podium by security is the most I’ve ever related to him.— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) February 5, 2018
Yo they str8 up wouldn’t let Kevin hart on the podium lmao— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) February 5, 2018
Who else saw Kevin Hart trying to get on stage. Haha #Denied Security doesn't play! #AthletesOnlyOnStage 🤣🤣🤣 #SuperBowl #SBLII pic.twitter.com/mCjIsHBYEJ— Tammy (@tksb15) February 5, 2018
Hart posted about the incident on Monday morning, explaining he had been drunk when he tried to get on the stage. He used several hashtags in his post including, "#iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife," "#iWasCaughtUpInTheMoment," "#ImSoHappyForMyCity," "#AtLeastiDidntPunchaHoarse," and "#ThatSecurityGuardDidHisJob."
LOOOOOOOOL Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart get on stage pic.twitter.com/VSVpjqzhPe— gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018
In the video he posted, Hart said, "When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go onstage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I've ever done. But who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl!" He added that he was still tipsy as he recorded the video.
Hart, who was honored in his hometown with a mural last year, is a vocal supporter of Philadelphia sports teams.