ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Kevin Spacey releases strange video amid felony sex assault charge

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Spacey released a strange new video as his 'House of Cards' character Frank Underwood.

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts --
Actor Kevin Spacey broke his silence in a strange video Monday.

The video appeared on Spacey's YouTube and social media accounts, coinciding with news that he faces a felony charge from a sex assault claim in 2016.

The video, titled "Let Me Be Frank," appears to bring his "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood, back to life. The character was killed off in the latest season.

Spacey was fired after numerous allegations of sex assault and misconduct came to light.

Monday's video was Spacey's first social media post in over a year, and was posted minutes after news broke about his felony charge.

Spacey faces a felony charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

Spacey's arraignment is set for Jan 7.

Spacey's camp has not commented on the charge.

Netflix has no comment on Spacey's video.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin spaceyu.s. & worldsex assault
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Vice,' 'On the Basis of Sex'
Must-see movies this holiday season
Tom Hanks surprises fans at California In-N-Out
Sandy Kenyon reviews Nicole Kidman's 'Destroyer'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
Firefighters battle flames at apartment complex in New Jersey
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
More News