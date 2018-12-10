SPIRIT OF GIVING

Following Tyler Perry's lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid Rock spend $81K spreading Christmas joy!

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a "pretty Nashville proud moment."

On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.


Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcharitywalmartspirit of givingmusicrock musicTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRIT OF GIVING
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Retired police officer battling MS gets surprise van, wheelchair
Barbershop gives back to people with special needs
Heartbroken repo man pays off elderly couple's car
More spirit of giving
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
Frank Sinatra's private treasures a multimillion-dollar hit at auction
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
1 person dead in Farmingville house fire
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled outside NYSE
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Philly, 50 evacuated
Show More
Trump considering several candidates for chief of staff
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
More News