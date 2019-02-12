IN OUR BACKYARD

KILLER QUEEN: The video game getting gamers out of their rooms and out with their friends!

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

KILLER QUEEN: The video game getting gamers out of their rooms and out with their friends!

Killer Queen is the next generation of video game is played collaboratively and with your closest friends.

Emily Sowa & Josh Hartmann
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Online gaming has really changed the game. It allows you to play against people from all over the world.

The downside? A lot of gamers are now playing alone. In a basement. With no one else in the room.

But when Josh DeBonis and Nik Mikros worked up the idea of Killer Queen, they wanted to change this.
Killer Queen is the world's only 10-player strategy arcade game... that you can't play alone! It's easy to learn and each player only has one button and one joystick.

Killer Queen is played between two teams of five players. The gold team plays on the gold cabinet and the blue team plays on the blue cabinet. Each team starts off with a "Queen" and four "workers". Workers can later be converted into warriors. There are three ways to win and endless ways to lose.

Killer Queen debuted at the New York University Game Center, which commissions new games from creators that get presented to a curious public. Killer Queen has encouraged players to get offline and get out in the world to play other fans.

With over 40 locations across the country and growing, you will be able to find challengers and friends alike across the country. Some players even told us that they have never traveled before and Killer Queen tournaments has brought them all over the country.

Tweet @KillerQueenGame to your favorite arcade/bar, bowling alley, or brewery about getting one!

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentin our backyardoriginalsgamesvideo gamenyuNew YorkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
Meet the artists behind the hand-painted billboards in NYC
Dog Lovers: Museum of all things Dog opens in NYC
Get ready to kick some AXE in Brooklyn
Brooklyn offers adult music classes with liquid courage
More in our backyard
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News