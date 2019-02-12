BROOKLYN (WABC) --Online gaming has really changed the game. It allows you to play against people from all over the world.
The downside? A lot of gamers are now playing alone. In a basement. With no one else in the room.
But when Josh DeBonis and Nik Mikros worked up the idea of Killer Queen, they wanted to change this.
Killer Queen is the world's only 10-player strategy arcade game... that you can't play alone! It's easy to learn and each player only has one button and one joystick.
Killer Queen is played between two teams of five players. The gold team plays on the gold cabinet and the blue team plays on the blue cabinet. Each team starts off with a "Queen" and four "workers". Workers can later be converted into warriors. There are three ways to win and endless ways to lose.
Killer Queen debuted at the New York University Game Center, which commissions new games from creators that get presented to a curious public. Killer Queen has encouraged players to get offline and get out in the world to play other fans.
With over 40 locations across the country and growing, you will be able to find challengers and friends alike across the country. Some players even told us that they have never traveled before and Killer Queen tournaments has brought them all over the country.
