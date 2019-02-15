Millions of millennials grew up watching the animated adventures of "Kim Possible," who took time out from high school to fight crime as a superhero.The cartoon series ran from 2002 to 2007 on the Disney Channel, and now, a dozen years later, a new generation gets to enjoy Kim and her friends: this time in a new live action movie.Kim Possible and her pal Ron Stoppable have been brought to life by two talented teenagers.Sean Giambrone is familiar from ABC-TV's "The Goldbergs," but this is a big break for 17-year-old Sadie Stanley, who plays the title role."I was just a normal kid, I mean, I wasthe Disney Channel," she told me last year. "And it's so crazy now, people are going to be watching me."Kids from The Boys and Girls Clubs got an early peek at "Kim Possible," which included a chance to greet the stars."It's really nice, because the people that do come up generally have something nice to say," Giambrone said. "I get some sweet hugs, too."The characters and the actors who play them may be teenagers, but the movie is aimed at younger kids. Stanley predicted the film's message of female empowerment would resonate with them."Not only are they looking at someone who's amazing and strong and powerful, but they're looking at someone who's just a normal kid," she said. "Who has insecurities and is going through things that they are probably going through too."Given the target audience, the villains played by Taylor Ortega and Todd Stashwick are not too evil."It's like, let's have a blast," Stashwick said."I feel like we really owe it to them for this movie to be something they want to watch," Ortega added. "We gotta get it right."So did they? It was a resounding yes, according to a group of three children who attended the screening."It was a good, crazy, weird movie," one said."I would recommend it," said another, with one boy adding that he "would watch it over and over again" as many as 10 times.Sitting with these young film critics made me happy, and their enthusiasm for the Disney Channel movie makes it a good bet for your kids.Disney is the parent company of ABC 7.----------