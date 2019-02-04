ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead at 52

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable people that have died in 2019 (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
"Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John has died at age 52.

Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

He announced in September that he was engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014.

On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsactortelevision
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during subway platform fight in Queens
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police recaptured
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Show More
Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail
Virginia governor meets with cabinet amid pressure to resign
'El Chapo' trial: Jury to begin deliberations
Murphy to sign NJ's minimum wage hike into law
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
More News