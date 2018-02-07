ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn daughter

LOS ANGELES --
It's official: Kylie Jenner has named her first child Stormi.

Jenner revealed the name on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her newborn daughter gripping her finger and a caption that simply said: "stormi".


The reality TV star announced on social media Sunday that she had given birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" on February 1.

RELATED: She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to a healthy baby girl

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she told her millions of followers.

Jenner, 20, has not publicly identified the baby's father. She is known to be in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

The CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkardashian familyu.s. & worldbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News