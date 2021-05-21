lady gaga

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'

EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'

Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a "total psychotic break."

The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's Apple TV+ show "The Me You Can't See," which focuses on mental health.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include "Born This Way" and "Shallow," recalled having a "total psychotic break" years after she was raped. "For a couple years, I was not the same girl," she said.

Gaga said she was later diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner said the producer kept her "locked way" in a studio and threatened to burn her music if she didn't take off her clothes, The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn't "ever want to face that person again."

Gaga first publicly told Howard Stern in a 2014 interview that she had been raped by a producer 20 years older than her, saying it inspired her 2013 track "Swine."

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry opens up about mental health journey, growing up in royal spotlight
EMBED More News Videos

Prince Harry and Oprah joined Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" to have a candid discussion about mental health.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrapelady gagasexual assaultotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Lady Gaga's foundation pushing pledge to help prevent suicide
'Close call with death:' Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up after being shot
Why French bulldogs are such frequent targets for thieves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Deegan Expwy.
1 arrested, more sought after Jewish man beaten in NYC protest chaos
Bill seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
Man fatally shot by Suffolk County police officer in Manorville
Show More
Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust
More TOP STORIES News