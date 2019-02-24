OSCARS

Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Oscars acceptance speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'

EMBED </>More Videos

Lady Gaga stressed the importance of hard work while accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
As she accepted the Oscar for best original song, Lady Gaga reflected on her decade-long career and sang the praises of hard work and perseverance.

"If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," a tearful Gaga said. "I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning. What it's about is not giving up."

She continued: "If you have a dream, fight for it. If there's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

Gaga called the award a "wonderful honor," thanking the Academy, her co-writers, family members and co-star Bradley Cooper. It was her first Oscar win; she was also nominated for best original song for "Til it Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" in 2016 and earned a 2019 best actress nod for "A Star is Born."

"Shallow," which has nabbed multiple major awards this season, was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. It was performed by Gaga and Cooper in the film and charted in more than a dozen countries as a single.

SEE ALSO: A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
EMBED More News Videos

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagaOscarsacademy awardsaward showshollywoodmovie newsmovies
Related
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
OSCARS
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
How the Oscars made history this year
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
How the Oscars made history this year
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Police: Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene
Emotional vigil held for mother killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Teen arrested in attempted rape of woman in Hamilton Heights
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
More News