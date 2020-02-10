Oscars

Laura Dern shines in pink on Oscars 2020 red carpet with mom Diane Ladd; nominated for 'Marriage Story'

LOS ANGELES -- It was truly a family affair on the Oscars red carpet Sunday afternoon as nominee Laura Dern dazzled in pink with her family members by her side.

Dern, who stopped for photos with her mother Diane Ladd and children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she plans to "surrender" to the moment should she win the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

"I think you have to surrender. I understand why people prepare and I think that's a much smarter choice but hopefully you get inspired in the moment," Dern explained.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

This is Dern's third Oscar nod. She was invited to the Oscar party for 2014's "Wild" and back in 1991 for "Ramblin' Rose." This awards season, Dern has already been awarded the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice and the SAG Award for her work. An Oscar nomination was just icing on the cake.
"It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," Dern said last month about "Marriage Story," adding that her character Nora was "the most fun character ever."

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

EMBED More News Videos

It's been a good awards season for Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has won just about every trophy, including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice and SAG Award. She has now nominated for an Oscar for her scene-stealing role in "Marriage Story."



Laura Dern describes 'Marriage Story' role as 'most fun character ever'
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a good awards season for Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has won just about every trophy, including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice and SAG Award. She has now nominated for an Oscar for her scene-stealing role in "Marriage Story."



So far this awards season, it's been good to be Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has picked up just about every possible trophy. Now, she's been nominated for an Oscar for her scene-stealing, shark divorce attorney in "Marriage Story."

"It's the most fun character ever," said Dern.

And that's saying a lot, considering Dern has been acting for 40 years. She's nominated as best supporting actress for "Marriage Story."

MORE: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

'It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," she said.

This is Dern's third Oscar nod. She was invited to the Oscar party for 2014's "Wild," and back in 1991 for "Ramblin' Rose." This awards season, Dern has already been awarded the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice and the SAG Award. An Oscar nomination was just icing on the cake.
"It's so lovely, and to be here with a couple, Noah Baumbach with "Marriage Story" and Greta Gerwig with "Little Women," I spent the last year and a half with these two movies, we've really become family," said Dern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showshollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
America Ferrera honors 'warrior ancestors' on Oscars red carpet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
Show More
Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars red carpet
Country music star's tour bus goes up in flames
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News