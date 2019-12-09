Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations

NEW YORK -- With four films up for best picture, four series nominated for the top television awards and 34 total nominations, Netflix dominated the 77th Golden Globe nominations on Monday.Noah Baumbach's divorce portrait "Marriage Story" led all films with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. "Marriage Story," which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theaters, also earned nods for Baumbach's script, Laura Dern's supporting performance and Randy Newman's score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.Three other Netflix films landed best picture nods, chief among them Martin Scorsese's mob epic "The Irishman," which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fable "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director.But Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories. Two other films garnered best picture nods: the Vatican bromance "The Two Popes" in the drama category and the Eddie Murphy-led "Dolemite Is My Name" in the comedy category.Two of its series tied HBO's "Chernobyl" with the most nominations on the TV side: "The Crown" and "Unbelievable." All scored four nods.Among the TV nominees, HBO's "Chernobyl," Netflix's "The Crown" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" tied with a leading four nominations. Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and "The Politician" also landed best series, comedy or musical, nominations alongside Emmy favorites "Fleabag," from Amazon, and HBO's "Barry."Netflix was the top-nominated television network with 17; HBO took second place with 15 nods.The nominees for best drama film are: "The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes."The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: "Dolemite Is My Name"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Knives Out"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Rocketman." The films vying for best animated feature are: "Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Missing Link"; "Toy Story 4."The nominees for best drama TV series are: "Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Morning Show": "Succession."The nominees for best comedy TV series are: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician."The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are: "Catch-22"; "Chernobyl"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."The nominees for best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".The nominees for best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag."The Globes, with 87 voting members, differ wildly from the Academy Awards, which are decided by 9,000 industry professionals. But the press association's choices sometimes line up with the academy's, like last year when "Green Book" (entered as a comedy at the Globes) triumphed at both.This year could give the Globes slightly more sway because the awards season is especially truncated. The Academy Awards are being held several weeks early, on Feb. 9, giving Oscar campaigns less time to find momentum.But several possible Academy Awards favorites weren't even eligible in the Globes' top categories. Even though the press association is a group of foreign journalists based in Los Angeles, they don't nominate international films for best drama or best comedy/musical. That ruled out Bong Joon Ho's social satire "Parasite" (which the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted the year's best on Sunday) and Lulu Wang's family drama "The Farewell," both of which are expected to be in the Oscar mix.In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. "The Irishman" last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. "Marriage Story" virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.Ricky Gervais will host the Globes, broadcast on NBC, for the fifth time on January 5. Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.