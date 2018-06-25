ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary New York disc jockey Dan Ingram dies at age 83

New York radio icon Dan Ingram passed away at age 83.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
He was a wise-cracking disc jockey whose voice was so recognizable to listeners.

Legendary New York radio DJ Dan Ingram has died at the age of 83.

Born on Long Island, Ingram spent five decades at top-40 radio stations, most notably WABC Radio. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2007.

His quick wit and humor kept his shows top-rated and made Ingram one of the most emulated DJs in the country.

Ingram once told the New York Times, "I like to have fun with my listeners. I like them to use their minds."

He retired in 2003.

