Coronavirus

Level Up! Philadelphia nurses' Swab Squad dance gets Ciara's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- The medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia found a fun and creative way to take a break while boosting morale and building teamwork.

They created the "Swab Squad."

The nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool posted several dance videos, their latest a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.

They wrote: "It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

That captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.



Ciara added she was grateful for their sacrifice.

She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdancingjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusnursesgood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: NJ COVID-19 update as stricter social distancing enforced
Andrea Bocelli to stream Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Over 800 more cases in Connecticut; death toll reaches 277
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ COVID-19 update as stricter social distancing enforced
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
Broadway extends suspension into June
Precision Recovery app helps monitor COVID-19 patients at home
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
Greenburgh to require temp checks at grocery stores, pharmacies
MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News