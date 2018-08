It's called the Culture Pass, a new initiative led by the New York Public Library.Library cardholders will now be able to visit some of the city's top attractions for free.Anyone with a New York City library card can go online and download daylong culture passes.Free admission applies to 33 sites and museums, including the Guggenheim Museum, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and Brooklyn Botanic Garden.Library cardholders will be able to download passes for up to four guests.For more information, visit: https://www.culturepass.nyc/ ----------