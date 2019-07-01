Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet

Rapper Lil Nas X posted a tweet at the end of Pride Month that appears to say he's coming out as gay.



The post has artwork from his new album with a rainbow and a tweet that said, "Some of y'all already know. Thought I made it obvious. This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old."

The post has artwork from his new album with a rainbow with a tweet that said, "Thought I made it obvious."



The post encourages his fans to "listen closely" to his new song "c7osure."

Lil Nas X has a chart topper with "Old Town Road" that's the longest-running number one hit of the year.

RELATED: Kids sing 'Old Town Road' to officer on horse in Atlanta park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgaylgbtqlgbtq priderapperu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storm tears through Long Island, Connecticut killing 2
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools
VIDEO: Hong Kong protesters try to smash into legislature
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
Show More
LIVE | NJ's minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour
Man climbs George Washington statue in Union Square
Madonna ends WorldPride with a bang with concert at Pier 97
US Army veteran comes out at NYC Pride March
3 injured when scaffolding collapses onto Brooklyn bar
More TOP STORIES News